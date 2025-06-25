Israel kills at least 60 Palestinians waiting for aid at distribution sites of US-backed GHF, in last 24 hrs

Israel has killed at least 60 starving Palestinians who were waiting for the much-needed humanitarian aid at the distribution sites of the US-backed and Israeli military-established Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) in the last 24 hours, reported Al Jazeera.

The latest in a string of deadly attacks on desperate aid seekers came after the United Nations had condemned Israel's "weaponisation of food" against the Palestinians after a three-month-long blockade of humanitarian assistance, which was partially lifted only to replace the established aid distribution systems with the GHF. Rights groups and the UN had refused to cooperate with the GHF, slamming it as a "death trap" for Palestinians and accusing it of aiding Israel in its genocidal war in Gaza.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, called the GHF an "abomination" that has put Palestinians' lives at risk, while a spokesman for the UN human rights office, Thameen Al-Kheetan, condemned the "weaponisation of food" in the territory.

According to Gaza's health ministry, Israel has killed more than 500 Palestinians at aid distribution sites since the GHF began operations last month.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces also shot dead a 13-year-old Palestinian boy during a raid on al-Yamoun, west of Jenin in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday. The boy, Rayan Tamer Housheh, was shot in the neck.

Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has so far killed at least 56,077 Palestinians, mostly women and children. Israel has also targeted and killed hundreds of journalists, health care workers and aid workers.