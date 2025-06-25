NATO leaders hold key summit in The Hague to discuss new defence spending target

NATO member leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, were holding a summit on Wednesday in the Netherlands.

They are expected to agree upon a new defence spending target of 5% of gross domestic product.

But Spain announced that it wouldn't be able to reach the target by the new 2035 deadline, calling it “unreasonable.” Belgium signalled that it wouldn't get there either, and Slovakia said it reserves the right to decide its own defence spending.

On Tuesday, Trump complained that “there’s a problem with Spain. Spain is not agreeing, which is very unfair to the rest of them, frankly.”

