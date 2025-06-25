US intelligence report says strikes did not destroy Iran nuclear program, Trump responds

WASHINGTON: A classified preliminary US intelligence report has concluded that American strikes on Iran set back Tehran's nuclear program by just a few months, rather than destroying it as claimed by President Donald Trump.

However, President Donald Trump and the White House on Tuesday sharply pushed back against a new intelligence assessment.

US media on Tuesday cited people familiar with the Defense Intelligence Agency findings as saying the weekend strikes did not fully eliminate Iran's centrifuges or stockpile of enriched uranium.

The strikes sealed off entrances to some facilities without destroying underground buildings, according to the report.

In a post on Truth social, Donald Trump said that the report was fake and aimed at demanding the military strike.

“Fake news CNN, together with the failing New York Times, have teamed up in an attempt to demean one of the most successful military strikes in history. The nuclear sites in Iran are completely destroyed! Both the Times and CNN are getting slammed by the public,” he wrote.