Who is Zohran Mamdani? Meet the Indian- origin New York City mayoral candidate and son of director Mira Nair

In a landmark political upset, 33-year-old democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani has clinched the Democratic nomination for New York City mayor, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo in a high-stakes, closely watched ranked-choice primary on Tuesday night.

With 89% of precincts reporting an hour after polls closed at 9 p.m., Mamdani led the field with 44% of first-choice votes, while Cuomo trailed at 36%. City Comptroller Brad Lander secured 11%.

Cuomo conceded defeat Tuesday night, following the first round of vote tallies.

Mamdani's campaign centered on the cost of living jolted the contest, told supporters, “I will be your Democratic nominee for the mayor of New York City,”

“I will be the mayor for every New Yorker, whether you voted for me, for governor Cuomo, or felt too disillusioned by a long-broken political system to vote at all,” he said. “I will work to be a mayor you will be proud to call your own.”

Cuomo, who had been the front-runner throughout a race that was his comeback bid from a sexual harassment scandal, conceded the election, telling a crowd he had called Mamdani to congratulate him.

"Tonight was not our night," Cuomo, a political veteran who was vying to come back from a sexual harassment scandal, told supporters at an election night party. "I called him, I congratulated him...he won."