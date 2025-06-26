Analysis: A battered Iran faces an uncertain future after its grinding war with Israel

Challenges at home

Many also fear an intensified crackdown on dissent, as a leadership battered by war regroups amid mounting problems at home. Iran’s frail economy has been wrecked by international sanctions, corruption and years of mismanagement.

For months, the ailing power grid has been plagued by hourslong, rolling blackouts. The flight of much of Tehran’s population during the war temporarily eased the strain. But as they return, even longer blackouts are likely to come roaring back during the worst of the summer months, disrupting everything from bakeries to factories.

The war also shut down Tehran’s stock market and currency exchange shops, pausing a collapse of Iran’s riyal currency.

Back in 2015 when Iran reached its nuclear deal with world powers, the rial traded at 32,000 to $1. Today, it is near 1 million rials to the dollar. Once businesses reopen in force, the plunge could resume.

The economy has sparked unrest in the past. After state-set gasoline prices rose in 2019, protests spread across some 100 cities and towns, with gas stations and banks burned down. In the ensuing crackdown, at least 321 people were killed and thousands detained, according to Amnesty International.

Then there’s the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who had been detained by security forces allegedly over not wearing her headscarf, or hijab, to their liking. A monthslong crackdown killed more than 500 people and saw over 22,000 detained.

Many women in Tehran still refuse to wear the hijab. But activists worry the war will trigger new restrictions.

In an open letter last weekend, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi wrote that “the Islamic Republic is a religious, authoritarian, and misogynistic regime — incapable of reform and systematically violating the fundamental rights of the Iranian people.”

But she called for a ceasefire in the war “because I firmly believe that democracy and peace will not emerge from the dark and terrifying corridors of war and violence.”

Questions persist over Khamenei’s successor

Despite Israel's talk of eliminating him, Khamenei survived this confrontation. What comes after him remains unknown.

The war could fuel a change in the Islamic Republic itself, pushing more towards a military-style rule.

Under the Islamic Republic, leading Shiite clerics stand at the top of the hierarchy, drawing the lines to which the civilian government, the military and intelligence and security establishment must submit. As supreme leader, Khamenei symbolizes that clerical power.

A panel of Shiite clerics is tasked with choosing one of their own as his successor. Several names have been touted, including Khamenei’s son and the grandson of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the father of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Some candidates are seen as more hard-line, some more open to reform.

Whoever is chosen, military and Guard commanders may more than ever be the power behind the robes.

“People have been talking of a transition from clergy-dominated Islamic Republic to a military-dominated Islamic Republic,” Azizi said. “This war has made that scenario more plausible. … The next government will be more military-security oriented.”