'Compelled to devote time to national, security issues': Netanyahu asks court to postpone corruption trial

Trump on Wednesday described the case against Netanyahu as a "witch hunt."

In a message on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the Netanyahu trial "should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero," after the end of a 12-day war with Iran which was triggered by Israel's unprovoked attack on Tehran.

Netanyahu on Thursday thanked Trump for his "heartfelt support for me and your incredible support for Israel and the Jewish people."

"I look forward to continue working with you to defeat our common enemies, liberate our hostages and quickly expand the circle of peace," Netanyahu wrote on X, sharing a copy of Trump's Truth Social post.

Israel's opposition leader warned Trump against interfering in Israel's internal affairs.

"We are thankful to President Trump, but... the president should not interfere in a judicial trial in an independent country," Yair Lapid said in an interview with news website Ynet.

Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving prime minister.

The trial, in connection with three criminal cases against Netanyahu, has been delayed many times since it began in May 2020.

In a first case, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of accepting more than $260,000 worth of luxury goods such as cigars, jewellery and champagne from billionaires in exchange for political favours.

In two other cases, Netanyahu is accused of attempting to negotiate more favourable coverage in two Israeli media outlets. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

Israeli opposition leaders and several experts see the delay in a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas, which could halt the genocidal war in Gaza, as a desperate measure by Netanyahu to evade the corruption trial.

