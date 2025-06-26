UN: India calls out Pak's unwarranted aspersions, attempts to deflect attention from atrocities against children

UNITED NATIONS: India strongly rejected Pakistan's 'unwarranted aspersions' and attempts to deflect attention from atrocities committed against children in the country and rampant cross-border terrorism, asserting that the world has not forgotten the Pahalgam attacks.

"I am constrained to respond to the politically motivated remarks made by the delegate of Pakistan, one of the grave violators of the CAAC (Children and Armed Conflict) agenda," India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador P Harish said.

In a statement at the UN Security Council open debate on 'Effective strategies to end and prevent grave violations against children' Wednesday, Harish said that Pakistan is casting unwarranted aspersions over UN processes and also smearing India at various discussions to pursue their nefarious agenda.

"We reject this attempt by Pakistan to deflect attention from the atrocities committed against children in their country, as highlighted in the Secretary General's report, as well as their rampant cross border terrorism," Harish said.

Harish said that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' report on CAAC provides details of serious violations against children in armed conflict in Pakistan.