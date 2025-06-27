Brazil's outspoken first lady is coming under fire, but she refuses to stop speaking out

SAO PAULO: In early May, an air of triumph filled a dinner in Beijing, where Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva celebrated a diplomatic victory: businessmen travelling with him said they had secured billions of dollars in investments as the veteran leader renewed his international prestige standing alongside his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

But then Brazilian first lady Rosângela da Silva, better known as Janja, raised her hand.

Although no one was expected to speak, da Silva addressed Xi, saying that Chinese social media company TikTok posed a challenge for leftists, claiming its algorithm favors right-wingers.

China's president reportedly answered. The exchange was leaked to Brazilian media by the time dessert was served.

Lula’s government is grappling with unpopularity that has dented his credentials as the frontrunner for reelection next year. Some analysts, including members of his government, attribute this partly to his wife’s perceived overstepping in what was once a ceremonial role.

Janja, a 58-year-old sociologist, has drawn criticism for insulting tech billionaire Elon Musk, mocking the suicide of a pro-Jair Bolsonaro supporter and advising the president on how to use the military during the Jan. 8, 2023 riots in the capital, Brasilia. Still, she insists she will speak out whenever it serves the public interest.

A Datafolha poll released June 12 found that 36% of Brazilians think the first lady’s actions hurt the government, while 14% say they are helpful. It was the pollster's first measure of the first lady's approval.

The same poll showed Lula with a 40% job disapproval rating, an 8 percentage point increase from October 2024.

Brazil’s presidency said in a statement to The Associated Press on June 20 that da Silva adheres to the solicitor-general’s office guidelines, adding that she “acts as a citizen, combining her public visibility with the experience she has built throughout her professional career in support of relevant social issues and matters of public interest.”