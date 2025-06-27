How Zohran Mamdani’s ‘joyous’ ground game helped him topple Andrew Cuomo in NYC’s primary

NEW YORK: On Tuesday night, shortly before polls closed in New York’s Democratic mayoral primary, and less than an hour until the first signs of his seismic upset over Andrew Cuomo, Zohran Mamdani was in a Brooklyn park, searching for a ride.

“He said he’d met some kids in the park who still hadn’t voted, so he sent his personal driver to get them to a poll site before it closed,” recalled Charlie Dulik, a campaign volunteer and tenant organizer, who said he approached Mamdani in the park to say hello.

Instead, Mamdani climbed into Dulik’s 2007 Toyota Highlander, drawing cheers from passing pedestrians and cyclists as he made his last-minute pitch to voters while hanging from the car’s sunroof, according to the volunteer. “He just kept saying, ‘It’s razor thin,’” Dulik added.

While the results are not yet finalized, Mamdani’s likely primary victory has jolted the Democratic establishment, leaving many astonished that a 33-year-old democratic socialist outmaneuvered the better-funded and more experienced Cuomo.

Those close to the Mamdani campaign are less surprised. They credit a seemingly omnipresent candidate devoted to speaking directly to New Yorkers, along with a sprawling field operation that helped amplify his affordability-centered platform to new voters.

As Mamdani prepares for the November general election, they say they intend to return to that playbook once again.

“From the very beginning, he was very clear that our ground game was going to be the backbone of this entire campaign,” said Jason Halal, a lead field canvasser for Mamdani. “There was never any lack of urgency, and we got that from the top down.”