19 killed, six injured as heavy rains lash Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

PESHAWAR: At least 19 people were killed and six others injured over the last 48 hours as heavy rains lashed Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), six men, five women, and eight children were killed across Swat, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Malakand, Shangla, Lower Dir, and Torghar districts.

Swat was the worst-hit district, with 13 deaths and six injuries.

The injured include three men and as many women, PDMA officials said. A total of 56 houses were also damaged in rain-related incidents.

The PDMA has directed district administrations to provide immediate relief to affected families and ensure proper medical care for the injured.

The PDMA has warned that rains are expected to continue until July 1 and has already issued alerts to district administrations to remain vigilant and take preemptive measures.