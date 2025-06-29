Trump's tax and spending cuts bill clears key Senate vote as Republicans race to pass it by July 4

Ahead of the expected roll call, the White House released a statement of administrative policy saying it “strongly supports passage” of the bill that “implements critical aspects” of the president's agenda. Trump himself was at his golf course in Virginia on Saturday with GOP senators posting about it on social media.

"It's time to get this legislation across the finish line," said Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.

But as the day dragged, billionaire Elon Musk lashed out, calling the package “utterly insane and destructive.”

“The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country!” the former top Trump aide said in a post.

The 940-page bill was released shortly before midnight Friday, and senators are expected to grind through the hours of all-night debate and amendments in the days ahead. If the Senate is able to pass it, the bill would go back to the House for a final round of votes before it could reach the White House.

With the narrow Republican majorities in the House and Senate, leaders need almost every lawmaker on board in the face of essentially unified opposition from Democrats. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky voted against.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Republicans unveiled the bill “in the dead of night” and are rushing to finish the bill before the public fully knows what’s in it. He is expected to call for a full reading of the text in the Senate, which would take hours.