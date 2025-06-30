Israeli settlers rampage at a military base in West Bank after several arrested for attack on Palestinian town

TEL AVIV: Dozens of Israeli settlers rampaged around a military base in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, setting fires, vandalizing military vehicles, spraying graffiti and attacking soldiers, the military said.

Sunday night's unrest came after several attacks in the West Bank carried out by Jewish settlers and anger at their arrests by security forces attempting to contain the violence over the past few days.

More than 100 settlers on Wednesday evening entered the West Bank town of Kfar Malik, setting property ablaze and opening fire on Palestinians who tried to stop them, Najeb Rostom, head of the local council, said. Three Palestinians were killed after the military intervened. Israeli security forces arrested five settlers.

"No civilized country can tolerate violent and anarchic acts of burning a military facility, damaging IDF property and attacking security personnel by citizens of the country," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Footage on Israeli media showed dozens of young, religious men typically associated with "hilltop youth," an extremist movement of Israeli settlers who occupy West Bank hilltops and have been accused of attacking Palestinians and their property.

The footage showed security forces using stun grenades as dozens of settlers gathered around the military base just north of Ramallah. The Israeli military released photos of the infrastructure burned in the attack, which it said included "systems that help thwart terrorist attacks and maintain security."