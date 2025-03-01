Australia will 'stand with Ukraine' after White House row

SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that his country would "stand with Ukraine" for as long as needed on Saturday, hours after talks between US President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian leader broke down in acrimony.

Trump erupted at Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, angrily sending the Ukrainian president out of the White House because his counterpart was "not ready" for peace with Russia.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance shouted at Zelensky, accusing him of not being "thankful" for US help in the three-year war.