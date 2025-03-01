Does Mexico's capo handover mark new phase in anti-drug fight?

What are the implications of the surprise delivery to US authorities of senior figures in several drug cartels, several which have been designated terrorist organizations by Trump?

Turning point in anti-drug fight?

While she ruled out declaring "war" on drug cartels after taking office in October, Sheinbaum has quietly dropped her predecessor's "hugs not bullets" strategy, which prioritized tackling the root causes of criminal violence over security operations.

Mexican authorities have recently announced a series of major drug seizures and the capture of suspects including two prominent members of the Sinaloa Cartel, which is gripped by bloody internal fighting.

"The number of arrests, drug seizures and now extraditions is increasing significantly. There is a strategy of absolute confrontation with the cartels," said David Saucedo, a security consultant.

The increased pressure from Washington represents an "ideal moment" for Sheinbaum to shape her own security policy, since it is a "frankly critical" problem, said Javier Oliva, a defense and security specialist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.