Jury finds Illinois landlord guilty of murder, hate crime in 2023 attack on Palestinian American boy

JOLIET: A jury found an Illinois landlord guilty of murder and hate crime charges Friday for the brutal killing of a 6-year-old whose mother rented rooms in the man's home, an attack that spiked fears over anti-Muslim discrimination in the earliest days of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza.

Joseph Czuba, 73, was charged in the fatal stabbing of Wadee Alfayoumi and the wounding of his mother, Hanan Shaheen on Oct. 14, 2023 in Plainfield, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) from Chicago. Authorities alleged the family was targeted because of their Islamic faith and as a response to Israel's war on Gaza.

Jurors deliberated less than 90 minutes before returning with the verdict.

"I don't know if I should be pleased or upset, if I should be crying or laughing," Wadee's father, Odai Alfayoumi, said at a news conference, speaking in Arabic.

"People are telling me to smile. Maybe if I were one of you, I would be smiling, but I'm the father of the child and I've lost the child. And I feel like this decision came to a little too late," he said.

Ben Crump, the national civil rights attorney representing Shaheen, released a statement calling the verdict a "measure of justice."

"Wadee was an innocent six-year-old child whose life was stolen in an act of unimaginable violence fueled by hatred," the statement said.

"While we are relieved that his killer has been held accountable, we must continue to stand against the rising tide of hate that led to this senseless act. We must honor Wadee's memory by continuing to fight against hate in all its forms and working toward a future where every child is safe, valued, and free from violence," the statement added.

Crump asked that the media continue respecting Shaheen's privacy as she honors her son's memory.

Shaheen did not speak at a press conference following the jury decision. Ahmed Rehab, executive director of the civil rights group Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR-Chicago, said it was too difficult for her and added that she "only prays for peace and love."