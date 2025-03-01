Trump-Zelensky row shows 'new age of infamy has begun': Germany

BERLIN: Germany's foreign minister said Saturday the "unspeakable" row between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House resembled a "bad dream" as Kyiv's European allies rallied to its side.

"Yesterday evening underlined that a new age of infamy has begun," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a televised statement.

"Many of you will have slept uneasily after seeing the unspeakable videos from the White House," she said, adding: "Honestly, I did too."

"Sadly this was not a bad dream, but a heavy reality," she said.