World

Trump-Zelensky row shows 'new age of infamy has begun': Germany

"Many of you will have slept uneasily after seeing the unspeakable videos from the White House," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.
US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025.
AFP
Updated on
1 min read

BERLIN: Germany's foreign minister said Saturday the "unspeakable" row between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House resembled a "bad dream" as Kyiv's European allies rallied to its side.

"Yesterday evening underlined that a new age of infamy has begun," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a televised statement.

"Many of you will have slept uneasily after seeing the unspeakable videos from the White House," she said, adding: "Honestly, I did too."

"Sadly this was not a bad dream, but a heavy reality," she said.

She also urged that both Germany and the EU loosen their budget rules to facilitate support for Ukraine following the row which ended with Zelensky being thrown out of the White House.

She said she would "wholeheartedly push for more flexibility in the Stability and Growth Pact" of the EU as well as a "fundamental reform of the debt brake" anchored in Germany's constitution, in order to enable more help for Kyiv.

Baerbock said such measures could help "Ukraine withstand Russia's aggression even if the US withdraws support, so that it can achieve a just peace and not a capitulation".

