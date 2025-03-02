At least 37 dead in Bolivia after two buses collide

La Paz: Two passenger buses collided Saturday on a highway in southern Bolivia, leaving at least 37 people dead including eight minors, police said, in the country's worst bus accident to date this year.

"So far we have 37 confirmed deaths," Colonel Wilson Flores told AFP of the crash near the city of Uyuni in the department of Potosi.

Another 41 people were injured and transported to hospitals, police said.

Six foreigners were among those killed: five Peruvians and a three-year-old German girl. Seven other minors also died.

The accident occurred on a narrow two-way road early Saturday.

One of the buses was heading to the city of Oruro, the scene this weekend of the Oruro Carnival, one of the largest festivals in Latin America that attracts tens of thousands of people.

Potosi prosecutor Gonzalo Aparicio told state-run news agency ABI that the driver of one of the buses had been drinking and was speeding when he strayed into the opposing lane where he crashed into the oncoming vehicle.

"So far it is known that a driver of one of the buses was under the influence of alcohol," he said.