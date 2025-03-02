Indonesians swindled by scams using President Prabowo deepfakes

JAKARTA: Wearing a traditional Indonesian black hat and shirt, President Prabowo Subianto speaks to the camera in an Instagram video, asking his people how he can help them after his election last year.

"Who hasn't received aid from me? What are your needs right now?" Prabowo appears to ask viewers in the clip posted in November.

But while the Indonesian leader's mouth moves and his eyes blink, the words he utters are part of a fraudulent deepfake scam uncovered by police last month that has swindled Indonesians across 20 provinces.

Those ensnared by the message were asked to contact a WhatsApp number and hand over between 250,000 and one million rupiah ($15-$60) as an "administrative fee" to get aid that never materialised.

Since last year's Indonesian election, experts have warned of a tidal wave of deepfakes -- audio, images and video appearing to come from a known person but which are in fact the work of scammers using artificial intelligence tools.

And victims say the hoaxes are so sophisticated they leave others vulnerable to being conned too.