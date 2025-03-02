Israel halts entry of crucial aid into Gaza amid Ramadan, Hamas calls it 'cheap blackmail'

Israel on Sunday announced that it was suspending the entry of crucial supplies into Gaza, and threatened "consequences" for Hamas if it did not accept a proposal for a temporary extension of the first phase of the ceasefire instead of negotiations on the second phase, which demands a permanent pull out of Israeli military from Gaza.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided that, from this morning, all entry of goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip will be suspended," his office said in a statement.

"Israel will not accept a ceasefire without the release of our hostages. If Hamas persists with its refusal, there will be other consequences," it said.

The action was lauded by Israel's far right lawmakers including Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has repeatedly called for Israel to stop letting any humanitarian aid enter into Gaza.

“Now is the time to open the gates of hell, cut off the electricity and water, return to war and most importantly – not settle for just half of the hostages, but to return to President Trump’s ultimatum – all hostages immediately or hell will be unleashed on Gaza,” he wrote on X.