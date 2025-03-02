Pope stable and resting in hospital, skips Sunday noon blessing as he recovers from pneumonia

ROME: Pope Francis was in stable condition and resting on Sunday as he continued his recovery from double pneumonia, but again skipped his weekly noon blessing to avoid even a brief public appearance.

For the third weekend in a row, Francis cancelled the appointment delivering the Angelus prayer. He could have delivered it from his 10th floor hospital suite at the Gemelli hospital if he were well enough.

Instead, the Vatican planned to distribute the prepared text as Francis continued his recovery.

“The night was quiet, the pope is still resting,” the Vatican said in its Sunday update.

He had no fever or signs of elevated white blood cells, which would signal his body was still fighting an infection.