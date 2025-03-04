At least nine dead in suicide attack on cantonment in Pakistan, six terrorists neutralised

PAKISTAN: At least nine persons were killed and 16 injured as two explosive-laden vehicles rammed into the boundary wall of the main cantonment in Bannu in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday while the army personnel neutralised at least six terrorists.

The suicide bombers hit the wall of Bannu Cantonment, about 200 kms southwest of Peshawar, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the evening around sunset time, police said.

Hafiz Gul Bahadur-affiliated little-known Jaish Al Fursan, in a statement, claimed the attack in Bannu.

The group is one of the several factions of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Five casualties were reported from the nearby civil buildings, while four bodies were recovered by the rescue authorities from the debris of a mosque adjacent to Bannu cantonment's boundary wall hit by the suicide bombers, sources said, quoting the hospital authorities.