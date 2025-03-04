More than 200 children were raped in Sudan since the beginning of 2024: UN children's agency

CAIRO: Children in conflict-ravaged Sudan as young as a year old have been raped since the beginning of 2024, according to the U.N. children's agency Tuesday, which said sexual violence is being used as a tactic of war.

UNICEF said 221 children, including boys, were raped by armed men, according to records compiled by gender-based violence service providers in the North African nation.

The war in Sudan broke out in April 2023 between the military and its rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces with battles in Khartoum and around the country. Since then, at least 20,000 people have been killed, though the number is likely far higher. The war has driven more than 14 million people from their homes and pushed parts of the country into famine.