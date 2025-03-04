Trump says 25 per cent tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports will start Tuesday; Trudeau vows retaliation

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Monday that 25 per cent taxes on imports from Mexico and Canada would start Tuesday, sparking renewed fears of a North American trade war that already showed signs of pushing up inflation and hindering growth.

“Tomorrow, tariffs 25% on Canada and 25% on Mexico. And that’ll start,” Trump told reporters in the Roosevelt Room. “They’re going to have to have a tariff.”

Trump has said the tariffs are to force the two U.S. neighbors to step up their fight against fentanyl trafficking and stop illegal immigration.

But Trump has also indicated that he wants to eliminate the Americas' trade imbalances as well and push more factories to relocate in the United States.