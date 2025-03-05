Space: The new frontier for smartphones at trade show

BARCELONA: Satellite communication is taking smartphones to new orbits at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, with companies showcasing gadgets connected to space in a bid to tap into the lucrative new service.

Infrastructure costs and technical and regulatory hurdles mean it will be some time yet before handsets worldwide are beaming calls and data directly to Earth orbit -- even as firms pile into the field to meet the appetites of mobile operators for the technology.

"Everybody is moving faster because they understand there's a big opportunity out there," said Suman Sharma, senior director of product management at network infrastructure provider Mavenir.

Satellite operators and mobile networks see 5G services over satellite -- what the industry calls a "non-terrestrial network" (NTN) -- as a way to reach around 400 million people worldwide who today have no mobile access, as well as plugging coverage gaps in better-served markets.

"Everyone is working towards" voice and data coverage via satellite, which will likely "be a reality in two or three years time", said Luke Pearce, an analyst at technology research firm CCS Insight.

For now, services available to the public are relatively limited, such as Apple's collaboration with satellite firm Globalstar to allow iPhone users to send emergency messages even without mobile signal.

Engineering challenges

At the MWC, California-based startup Skylo was showing off its service allowing 5G phones to send emergency messages and texts via satellite, which it is working on with US operator Verizon and Germany's Deutsche Telekom.

Phones on display at its stand showed how users can answer a set of questions to be bundled into a data packet sent to emergency responders.

Some screens ask users to align the phone's antenna to better communicate with satellites hundreds or thousands of kilometres (miles) up in orbit -- many times further than the usual few kilometres to a cell tower.