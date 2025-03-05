Trump's halt on military aid will hurt Ukraine's defenses. But it may not be fatal

LONDON: The U.S. has been Ukraine’s biggest military backer since Russia’s full-scale invasion began three years ago. The suspension of that aid by the Trump administration doesn’t mean Ukraine’s defenses will quickly collapse.

But it's a major blow that threatens to remove some of the most formidable weapons in Ukraine’s battlefield arsenal, and ratchets up pressure on Kyiv to accept a peace agreement.

Here’s a look at the decision and its implications.

How much of Ukraine’s aid comes from the US?

The United States has given the Ukrainians more than $180 billion in assistance since Russia launched an all-out war on February 24, 2022, including more than $66.5 billion in military aid.

Washington provides about 20% of Ukraine’s military supplies, and that includes the most lethal and important equipment, including longer-range missiles and Patriot air defense systems that can shoot down the most powerful Russian projectiles.

American military assistance also goes far beyond weapons and ammunition.