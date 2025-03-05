US President Donald Trump announces reciprocal tariffs against India, China from April 2

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump slammed the high tariffs charged by India and other countries including China, calling it "very unfair" and announcing reciprocal tariffs will kick in from next month.

The president made his case for his reciprocal tariffs, which will commence April 2. He wants to impose the same tariff on imports from foreign countries as those nations impose on US exports.

"Other countries have used tariffs against us for decades and now it's our turn to start using them against those other countries.

On average, the European Union, China, Brazil, India, - Mexico and Canada - Have you heard of them -and countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them. It's very unfair," Trump said Tuesday night in an address to the Joint Session of the Congress, the first of his second term in the White House.