China's premier and the American president: Two leaders, two speeches, two differing world visions

BEIJING: Their words came just an hour apart this week—two major speeches by two of the world's most powerful leaders, delivered on opposite sides of the planet. Together, they illustrate the very different approaches the world's 21st-century powers are taking to achieve their respective national ambitions.

For China, it was a call for unity to overcome obstacles through innovation and "opening up"—a time-honored phrase in Chinese politics—to eventually accomplish national rejuvenation.

It came from Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing as he delivered an annual work report to the National People's Congress, nearly 3,000 representatives from a nation of 1.4 billion people.

Seven thousand miles away and an hour later, at 9 p.m. in Washington, President Donald Trump addressed both chambers of the US Congress, more than 500 lawmakers representing a nation of 340 million, as he vowed to levy tariffs on imports and defeat inflation to "make America great again"—an equally resonant phrase for many in the United States.

From setting to speaking style, the speeches were an ocean apart. Yet they struck a similar tone—that of a desire for greatness at a moment when the reigning superpower and its biggest challenger are seeing their interests increasingly at odds.

The paths their leaders choose will shape both countries' futures—and the rest of the world's, too.

Divided 'democracy' vs. authoritarian unity

Li's speech was a set piece delivered to a loyal audience. For 55 minutes, he read a condensed version of a mostly dry and laudatory report on the government's performance last year and its plans for 2025.

He spoke from the stage of a grand, theater-like chamber in the Great Hall of the People, a monumental edifice on Beijing's renowned Tiananmen Square. China's top leader, Xi Jinping, sat on the dais behind him. The thousands of delegates arrayed before them politely applauded at the appropriate junctures.

Trump's address, which clocked at about an hour and 40 minutes, took place in the white-domed Capitol on the eastern end of the National Mall, dotted with national monuments. With his vice president and the Republican House speaker behind him, Trump delivered a longer, more theatrical speech to a divided Congress reflecting a divided nation.