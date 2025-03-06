Elon Musk meets GOP lawmakers to explore legal tools for Federal budget cuts

WASHINGTON: Billionaire Elon Musk arrived on Capitol Hill Tuesday and learned about something new — budget rescissions, an obscure legislative tool that could bring legal heft to his federal budget slashing effort and enshrine the cuts into law.

Musk joined a lunch meeting with Republican senators just hours after the Supreme Court issued a setback to the Trump administration's efforts to freeze some $2 billion in foreign aid funds as part of its sweeping shutdown of the U.S. Agency for International Development.

As he opened the private session, Musk led with a message urging Congress to act.