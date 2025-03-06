Facing Trump's ire, Columbia University targets students critical of Israel

NEW YORK: Columbia University senior Maryam Alwan was visiting family in Jordan over winter break when she received an email from the school accusing her of harassment. Her supposed top offense: writing an op-ed in the student newspaper calling for divestment from Israel.

The university has launched a flurry of investigations, led by a new disciplinary committee—the Office of Institutional Equity—to identify Columbia students who have expressed criticism of Israel, according to records shared with The Associated Press.

In recent weeks, it has sent notices to dozens of students for activities ranging from sharing social media posts in support of Palestinian people to joining "unauthorized" protests.

One student activist is under investigation for putting up stickers off campus that mimicked "Wanted" posters, bearing the likenesses of university trustees. Another, the president of a campus literary club, faces sanction for co-hosting an art exhibition off campus that focused on last spring's occupation of a campus building.

In Alwan's case, investigators said the unsigned op-ed in the Columbia Spectator, which also urged the school to curtail academic ties to Israel, may have subjected other students to "unwelcome conduct" based on their religion, national origin or military service.

Jewish students are among those under investigation for criticizing Israel.

"It just felt so dystopian to have something go through rigorous edits, only to be labeled discriminatory because it's about Palestine," said Alwan, a Palestinian-American comparative studies major.

"It made me not want to write or say anything on the subject anymore."

The committee informed her that possible sanctions for violating school policy ranged from a simple warning to expulsion.

The new disciplinary office is raising alarm among students, faculty and free speech advocates, who accuse the school of bowing to President Donald Trump's threats to slash funding to universities and deport campus "agitators."

"Based on how these cases have proceeded, the university now appears to be responding to governmental pressure to suppress and chill protected speech," said Amy Greer, an attorney who is advising students accused of discrimination. "It's operating as a business by protecting its assets ahead of its students, faculty and staff."