Army-linked fighters killed civilians in Central African Republic: UN report

BANGUI: The United Nations has accused armed groups, including one linked to the military, of raping and murdering civilians in the Central African Republic (CAR) during attacks in October and January.

"The attacks were directed and coordinated by elements of Wagner Ti Azande (WTA), an armed group with ties to the national army," the UN said in a report released on Wednesday.

WTA is an offshoot of Azande Ani Kpi Gbe (AAKG), which was "also involved in carrying out the attacks" in the southern regions of Mbomou and Haut-Mbomou, the report said.

The victims were mainly adults and children from Muslim communities, and refugees from predominantly Muslim Sudan.