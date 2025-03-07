EU leaders back new military spending plans at Ukraine summit

European Union leaders on Thursday committed to a massive step in defense cooperation following decades of hesitation, spurred by US President Donald Trump's repeated warnings that he would cut them adrift to face the threat of Russia without America's overwhelming military might.

The 27 leaders signed off on a move to loosen budget restrictions so willing EU countries can increase military spending. They also urged the European Commission, the EU's executive branch, to explore new ways to facilitate significant defense spending in all member states, a statement said.

That comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country will hold talks with the US next week about ending the war against Russia. In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday and his team would stay there for talks with US officials.

Spain to accelerate hike in defense spending

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said his country would raise defense spending to reach NATO's target faster than previously committed. The eurozone's fourth-largest economy, Spain ranked last in the 32-nation military alliance last year for the share of GDP that it contributed to the military, estimated at 1.28%.

"We all have to make an effort and an expedited effort with respect to what we had previously set for the year 2029," Sánchez told reporters.

NATO members pledged in 2014 to spend at least 2% of GDP on defense, a target that 23 countries were expected to meet last year amid concerns about the war in Ukraine.

Spain previously said it would reach the target by 2029.