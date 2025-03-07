EU leaders back new military spending plans at Ukraine summit

European Union leaders on Thursday committed to a massive step in defense cooperation following decades of hesitation, spurred by US President Donald Trump's repeated warnings that he would cut them adrift to face the threat of Russia without America's overwhelming military might.
The 27 leaders signed off on a move to loosen budget restrictions so willing EU countries can increase military spending. They also urged the European Commission, the EU's executive branch, to explore new ways to facilitate significant defense spending in all member states, a statement said.
That comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country will hold talks with the US next week about ending the war against Russia. In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday and his team would stay there for talks with US officials.
Spain to accelerate hike in defense spending
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said his country would raise defense spending to reach NATO's target faster than previously committed. The eurozone's fourth-largest economy, Spain ranked last in the 32-nation military alliance last year for the share of GDP that it contributed to the military, estimated at 1.28%.
"We all have to make an effort and an expedited effort with respect to what we had previously set for the year 2029," Sánchez told reporters.
NATO members pledged in 2014 to spend at least 2% of GDP on defense, a target that 23 countries were expected to meet last year amid concerns about the war in Ukraine.
Spain previously said it would reach the target by 2029.
EU army chiefs to start Ukraine talks Tuesday
French President Emmanuel Macron said "exploratory" talks will start Tuesday about possible deployment of European forces in Ukraine once a peace deal is signed.
Discussions will include "a whole range of options" and will be held in Paris by army chiefs of staff of European nations that wish to be involved, he said in a news conference.
All European Union member states have been invited, Macron said, adding that talks will be held in "close coordination" with NATO's military command.
European-led forces in Ukraine would not fight on the front lines but would make sure a potential peace deal is fully respected, Macron said.
Macron also said he spoke with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer following Thursday's emergency meeting on Ukraine in Brussels.
Ukraine-US talks next week on ending war
The talks are set to take place in Saudi Arabia.
In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said he would travel to Saudi Arabia on Monday. He said his team would stay on to hold talks with US officials about ending the war between Ukraine and Russia.
"Ukraine is most interested in peace," Zelenskyy said.
"As we told President Trump, Ukraine is working and will work exclusively constructively for a quick and reliable peace."
EU can't reach consensus on backing Ukraine
European Union leaders have failed to reach a full consensus on a common stance in defense of Ukraine and its war against Russia.
That's according to an official with knowledge of the vote at Thursday's close-door meeting.
A statement was signed off among 26 EU members with a lone member state out, the official said.
Hungary has long been a holdout in previous attempts to reach consensus.
The official declined to elaborate on which country did not back the statement. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the summit was still ongoing.
The EU says it wants to back Ukraine with funds and military material so it can negotiate from a position of strength. Hungary says such measures would only extend the war.