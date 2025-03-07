India concerned over Bangladesh's release of 'violent extremists', backs 'inclusive' elections

NEW DELHI: India on Friday expressed concern over Bangladesh's release of “violent extremists” and emphasised that it is the interim government's responsibility to protect Hindus, other minorities and their religious institutions, while also advocating for inclusive and participatory elections.

Answering a volley of questions on the internal situation in Bangladesh, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We support a stable, peaceful, inclusive and progressive Bangladesh in which all issues are resolved through democratic means and by holding inclusive and participatory elections.”

He then said India remains “concerned about the deteriorating law & order situation, further exacerbated by the release of violent extremists, who were sentenced for serious crimes.”

“We have repeatedly underlined that it is the responsibility of the interim government of Bangladesh to protect the Hindus and other minorities, as well as their properties and religious institutions,” he said.

Speaking on the attacks on minorities, the spokesperson noted that only 1254 incidents out of over 2374 reported from August 5, 2024 to February 16, 2025 have been verified by the police.