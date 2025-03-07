Kremlin condemns EU's 'confrontational rhetoric' on Russia

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Friday condemned the European Union's "confrontational rhetoric" after the bloc's leaders agreed to boost its defences at a crisis summit.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that Russia is closely observing the EU, saying that "it is actively discussing the topic of militarisation" and "positioning Russia as the main enemy".

This could "potentially be a topic of our deep concern", that could lead to a situation where "the necessity arises to take appropriate retaliatory measures", Peskov said, without elaborating.