Three dead, five missing in Indonesia floods and landslides

At least three people, including a child, were found dead, and five people in two separate districts were still missing, according to the local disaster agency.

"The disaster was caused by extreme weather and torrential rain with high intensity that lasted for a long time," agency spokesperson Andrie Setiawan told AFP.

At least 24 towns in the district were affected by flooding and landslides, he said, adding more than 200 people had to evacuate to higher ground.

Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season, typically between November and April.

Climate change has also increased the intensity of storms, leading to heavier rains, flash floods and stronger gusts.

In January, at least 25 people died after floods and landslides hit a town in Central Java.

Around 70 people died in May last year after heavy rains caused flash floods in West Sumatra, pushing a mixture of ash, sand and pebbles from the eruption of Mount Marapi into residential areas.