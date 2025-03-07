Three shot dead in Johannesburg restaurant in altercation over firearms

JOHANNESBURG: Three people were shot dead in an altercation over firearms at an upmarket restaurant in South Africa's economic hub Johannesburg, police said Friday.

It is the latest in a string of shootouts that reinforces the country's bleak status as a murder capital.

Thursday night's incident was sparked when the restaurant in Sandton -- Africa's richest square mile -- told a businessman they did not allow guns on its premises.

"A man with a firearm wanted to enter the restaurant which a has a no firearm policy," police said in a statement.

"That is when the altercation started leading to a shooting between the man's bodyguards and securities."

Two of the bodyguards died at the scene and the man died of his injuries at the hospital.

Four other people, including two restaurant customers, were nursing gunshot wounds, police said.