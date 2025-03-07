Trump writes to Iran urging nuclear talks

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he has written to Iran pressing it to open talks on preventing the development of nuclear weapons or face possible military action.

"I've written them a letter, saying I hope you're going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily it's going to be a terrible thing for them," Trump told Fox Business in a clip broadcast Friday.

"You can't let them have a nuclear weapon."

A landmark 2015 deal -- known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) -- imposed curbs on Iran's nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

It fell apart after Trump withdrew the United States from the agreement in 2018 in his first presidential term.