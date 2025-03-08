A resort entirely staffed and run by women in Sri Lanka seeks to break gender barriers

DAMBULLA: After leaving school, Jeewanthi Adikari was determined to pursue her studies in accounting. But her life took a different path when she began a three-month training program in hospitality.

She has since worked in different hotels throughout a career spanning over two decades. Now 42, she is in charge of Sri Lanka's first resort fully operated and managed by women.

It's an attempt to address gender disparities in a male-dominated tourism sector crucial for the country's economic recovery after a major crisis.

"This is a place where women can realise their potential. They will not be inside the shell. Instead, they will come out and try to perform better," said Adikari, who oversees the daily operations of Amba Yaalu, a resort located in Dambulla city that serves as a gateway to most of Sri Lanka's tourist attractions.

Most Sri Lankan women don't get a chance to work in the tourism industry, earn money and own a career. In a country where 52% of the 22 million people are women, they account for only about 10% of the 200,000-strong workforce in the hospitality sector.