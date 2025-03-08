From staff cuts to aid reductions, UN humanitarian agencies scramble in wake of US funding freeze

GENEVA: Trump administration freezes on US foreign aid have led many United Nations organizations to cut staff, budgets and services in places as diverse as Afghanistan, Sudan, Ukraine and far beyond.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has lamented the "severe cuts" and cited some fallout last week: Over 9 million people in Afghanistan will miss out on health and protection services; cash allocations that helped 1 million people in Ukraine last year have been suspended; funding for programs for people fleeing Sudan have run out, among other things.

Many independent NGOs—some that work with the United Nations—have cited many project closures because of the US administration's decision to eliminate more than 90% of foreign aid contracts, cut some $60 billion in funding, and terminate some 10,000 contracts worldwide involving the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

For their part, UN agencies have been scrambling to revise their operations, make strategic cuts, seek funding elsewhere, and appeal to the administration to restore US support. Some hope federal court rulings will salvage some US foreign aid outlays.

Here's what some UN organizations say about the impact of the US funding freezes and their response to them—so far.