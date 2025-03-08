Scientists rally across US against Trump’s cuts to life-saving research, health, climate agencies

WASHINGTON: Scientists rallied in cities across the United States on Friday to denounce efforts by the administration of US President Donald Trump to eliminate key staff across multiple agencies and curb life-saving research.

Since Trump returned to the White House, his government has cut federal research funding, withdrawn from the World Health Organization and the Paris Climate Agreement, and sought to dismiss hundreds of federal workers working on health and climate research.

In response, researchers, doctors, students, engineers and elected officials took to the streets in New York, Washington, Boston, Chicago and Madison, Wisconsin, to vent their fury at what they see as an unprecedented attack on science.

"I have never been so angry," said Jesse Heitner, a researcher at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, who joined more than 1,000 people demonstrating in the US capital. "They're lighting everything on fire," Heitner told AFP at the Lincoln Memorial.

He felt particularly incensed about the appointment of noted vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services. "If you put someone in charge of NASA who's a 'Flat Earther,' that's not okay," he said.

'Inexcusable'

"Fund science, not billionaires" and "America was built on science," read some of the signs brandished at the Washington protest.

"What's happening now is unprecedented," said Grover, a university researcher in his 50s who declined to provide further personal details due to professional constraints.

Dressed in a white lab coat and wielding a pink sign that read "Stand Up for Science," he told AFP his employer had urged staff to keep a low profile, fearing financial retribution in the form of suspended or cancelled federal grants.

"I've been around research over 30 years, and what's going on has never happened," he said, adding that the "inexcusable" actions by the federal government would have "long-term repercussions."