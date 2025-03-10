Elon Musk’s X faces global outage, thousands of users affected

Elon Musk-owned social media platform X experienced a major global outage on Monday, March 10, leaving users unable to access the platform via its website or app. The disruption began at approximately 3:40 PM IST, with several reports logged on outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

According to Downdetector, more than 21,000 users in the United States and over 10,800 users in the United Kingdom reported issues. The outage also affected users in India and other regions. However, since Downdetector’s data is based on user reports, the actual number of affected individuals may be higher.

This marks the first major outage X has faced in 2025. The last significant disruption occurred in September 2024, when the platform remained inaccessible for over an hour.

As of now, X has not issued an official statement on the cause of the outage or provided a timeline for restoring full functionality. Users are advised to monitor the platform’s official channels for updates as the situation unfolds.