India-Japan joint military exercise "Dharma Guardian" concludes successfully

NEW DELHI: The joint military exercise "Dharma Guardian" between India and Japan concluded successfully at the East Fuji training area in Japan. The exercise, which took place from February 24 to March 9, 2025, marked a significant step in bilateral defense cooperation. It was conducted on an enhanced scale with the participation of troops at the company-strength level.

The Indian contingent, consisting of 120 personnel, was mainly represented by a battalion from the MADRAS Regiment, along with troops from other units. The Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF) sent a similar-sized contingent, represented by the 34th Infantry Regiment.

The closing ceremony was attended by Lieutenant General Toriumi Seiji, the Commanding General of the JGSDF 1st Division, who praised the participating troops for successfully completing all objectives of the exercise. He expressed satisfaction with the joint training, highlighting that it had improved the operational readiness of both countries' armed forces and strengthened the India-Japan defense relationship. General Toriumi also emphasized that the exercise fostered greater cooperation and mutual understanding between the two nations' military forces.

The exercise primarily focused on counter-terrorism operations in urban terrain, a key area of collaboration. It also included activities related to United Nations peacekeeping operations, such as Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR). During the exercise, troops from both sides engaged in tactical drills, exchanged operational knowledge, and built lasting friendships and trust.

In addition to the training, cultural exchange activities were held. The Indian contingent organized a special Yoga session for the Japanese troops, and there were demonstrations of Kalari Pattu by Indian troops and Japanese martial arts by the Japanese forces.

The exercise ended with a 72-hour validation phase, where both nations' troops conducted a joint counter-terrorism operation in an urban environment. The operation included specialized techniques such as heli-borne insertion, slithering, and storming, and the troops successfully met the operational standards.

This was the sixth edition of Dharma Guardian, a series that began in 2018 to promote military cooperation. The first exercise took place at the Counter-Insurgency Warfare School in Vairengte, India, involving both the Indian Army and the JGSDF.

Dharma Guardian has provided both sides with valuable insights into best practices for joint operations. The exercise also reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Japan to regional peace, security, and stability, further strengthening the long-standing partnership between the two nations.