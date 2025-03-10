Indian-origin student goes missing while on spring break trip to Dominican Republic

According to local officials, the 20-year-old is said to have vanished while walking on the beach wearing a bikini. Authorities at the Riu Republica Hotel reported that Konanki's friends alerted them to her disappearance at around 4 p.m. on March 6, with her last known sighting being at approximately 4 a.m. earlier that day.

According to a report by CNN, Konanki’s father, Subbarayudu Konanki, provided further details, explaining that his daughter had gone to the beach for a party at around 4 a.m. on March 6 with her friends and some individuals they had met at the resort.

"Her friends came back after some time and my daughter did not come back, did not show up from the beach. So far, multiple authorities in the Dominican Republic have searched the waters. They searched using helicopters and other tools. They also searched near the bay, bushes, trees. They went multiple times around the same areas," he said.