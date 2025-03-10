Iran says won't negotiate under 'intimidation' as Trump ramps up pressure

TEHRAN: Iran said Monday it would not negotiate under "intimidation", after US President Donald Trump sought to ratchet up pressure on Tehran by ending a sanctions waiver that had allowed Iraq to buy electricity from its Shiite neighbour.

Iran's mission to the United Nations had indicated Sunday that Tehran might be open to talks aimed at addressing US concerns about the potential militarisation of its nuclear programme -- though not to ending the program completely.

But on Monday, Iran's top diplomat seemed to slam the door on such discussions, saying Tehran's nuclear programme was and always will be entirely peaceful and so there was "no such thing as its 'potential militarization'".

"We will NOT negotiate under pressure and intimidation. We will NOT even consider it, no matter what the subject may be," foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said on social media platform X.