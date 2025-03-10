Tibetan government-in-exile reaffirms middle-way approach amid China conflict

CHANDIGARH: The Tibetan government-in-exile, also known as Kashag, has reinforced its pledge to the Dalai Lama's middle-way approach concerning the ongoing China-Tibet conflict. This strategy emphasises resolving the issue through non-violent means and dialogue.

In an official statement released on the 66th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day, Kashag highlighted the Chinese government's strategy to erase Tibetan identity under the guise of promoting national unity and condemned the extensive policies of sinicisation that threaten Tibetan heritage and rights.

"As envisioned by His Holiness, Tibetan people remain committed to the path of non-violence and dialogue in finding a lasting and mutually beneficial solution to resolve the Sino-Tibet Conflict through Middle Way Approach," the statement read.

"It also reaffirms our confidence that the Tibetan people the rightful custodians of the Tibetan plateau since its formation embody unique religious and cultural traditions that cannot be erased, an indomitable spirit that cannot be broken, and an unparalleled leadership of His Holiness the Dalai Lama that cannot be replaced," it added.