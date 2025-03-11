Carney says he'll keep tariffs in place until US shows respect; India considers mending ties with Canada

Responding to Trump's 50% tariff, Carney stated: "My government will ensure our response has maximum impact in the U.S. and minimal impact here in Canada, while supporting the workers affected."

He continued: "We will keep our tariffs in place until the Americans show us respect and make credible, reliable commitments to free and fair trade."

In response to the situation, Trump posted on Tuesday: "The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty-First State. This would make all tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear."

Meanwhile, CNN-News18 reported that India is considering mending its relations with Canada following Carney's election as the new leader of the ruling Liberal Party and his upcoming succession of Justin Trudeau.

This development comes amid reports that Canada's intelligence chief, Daniel Rogers, may visit India in mid-March for an annual intelligence gathering.