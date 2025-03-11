World

Carney says he'll keep tariffs in place until US shows respect; India considers mending ties with Canada

While Canada plans retaliatory tariffs in response to Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs, which are expected to be announced on Wednesday, reports suggest that India may consider resolving its differences with Canada following the shift in leadership.
Mark Carney, Leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, speaks after being announced the winner at the Liberal Leadership Event in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, March 9, 2025.
Incoming Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated on Tuesday that his government will maintain tariffs until the United States demonstrates respect and commits to free trade, following President Donald Trump's threat of historic financial devastation for Canada.

Carney, who will soon be sworn in as Justin Trudeau's successor, emphasised that Trump’s latest tariffs are an attack on Canadian workers, families, and businesses.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Trump announced he would double the planned tariffs on steel and aluminum from 25% to 50% for Canada, escalating the ongoing trade dispute with its neighbor. Trump explained on social media that the increase, which is set to take effect on Wednesday, is in response to the price hikes imposed by Ontario's provincial government on electricity sold to the United States.

Responding to Trump's 50% tariff, Carney stated: "My government will ensure our response has maximum impact in the U.S. and minimal impact here in Canada, while supporting the workers affected."

He continued: "We will keep our tariffs in place until the Americans show us respect and make credible, reliable commitments to free and fair trade."

In response to the situation, Trump posted on Tuesday: "The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished Fifty-First State. This would make all tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear."

Meanwhile, CNN-News18 reported that India is considering mending its relations with Canada following Carney's election as the new leader of the ruling Liberal Party and his upcoming succession of Justin Trudeau.

This development comes amid reports that Canada's intelligence chief, Daniel Rogers, may visit India in mid-March for an annual intelligence gathering.

