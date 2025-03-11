India imposing 150 pc tariff on American alcohol, 100 pc tariff on agriculture goods: White House

Leavitt further mentioned the tariffs imposed by India and Japan on different US products. She added that today the US has a President who "actually looks out" for the interests of American businesses and workers.

"In fact, I have a handy dandy chart here that shows not just Canada but the rate of tariffs across the board. If you look at Canada since you brought it up American cheese and butter nearly 300 per cent tariff. You look at India, 150 per cent tariff on American alcohol. Do you think that's helping Kentucky bourbon be exported into India? I don't think so. 100 per cent tariff on agricultural products from India," Leavitt said.

"Look at Japan, tariffing rice, 700 per cent. President Trump believes in reciprocity and it is about...time that we have a president who actually looks out for the interests of American businesses and workers. And all he's asking for at the end of the day are fair and balanced trade practices and unfortunately, Canada has not been treating us very fairly at all over the past several decades," she added.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump said that tariffs against neighbouring countries Mexico and Canada could go higher in the future, Fox News reported. He added that the global community has been ripping off the US for ages.

"I think [the business community could see clarity on tariffs]," he said, addressing CEOs' desire to see predictability for Capital Expenditure spending and shareholder purposes.

"But the tariffs could go up as time goes by, and they may go up..." he added, as per Fox News."For years, globalists have been ripping off the United States. They've been taking money away from the United States, and all we're doing is getting some of it back, and we're going to treat our country fairly," Fox News quoted Trump as saying.