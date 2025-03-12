Center-right party wins most votes in Greenland's parliamentary election as Trump seeks control

NUUK: The center-right Demokraatit Party won the most votes in a surprising result in Greenland's parliamentary elections, held in the shadow of US President Donald Trump's stated goal of taking control of the island one way or another.

Both Demokraatit, or the Democrats, and the second-place finisher Naleraq, or Point of Orientation, favour Greenland's independence from Denmark but differ on the pace of change.

Demokraatit won 30% of the vote, compared to just 9% in the election four years ago, Greenlandic Broadcasting Corporation KNR TV reported.

Naleraq came in second with almost 25% of the vote. In the 2021 election, they received just under 12%, according to KNR TV.

Demokraatit's upset victory over parties that have governed the territory for years indicated many in Greenland care just as much about health care, education, cultural heritage and other social policies.

"I think this is a historic result in Greenland's political history," Demokraatit party leader Jens-Frederik Nielsen said.

Nielsen, 33, appeared to be surprised by his party's gains, with photos showing him sporting a huge grin and applauding at the election party.