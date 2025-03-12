EU retaliates against Trump's trade moves and hits beef, whiskey, motorcycles with targeted tariffs

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Wednesday announced retaliatory trade action with new duties on U.S. industrial and farm products, responding within hours to the Trump administration's increase in tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to 25 per cent.

The world’s biggest trading bloc was expecting the U.S. tariffs and prepared in advance, but the measures still place great strain on already tense transatlantic relations.

Only last month, Washington warned Europe that it would have to take care of its own security in the future.

The EU measures will cover goods from the United States worth some 26 billion euros ($28 billion), and not just steel and aluminum products, but also textiles, home appliances and agricultural goods.

Motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans will also be hit, as they were during President Donald Trump's first term.