Train hostage survivors in Pakistan recount 'panic' amid blasts

MACH: Hostages freed from a train siege in southwestern Pakistan on Tuesday said they walked for hours through mountainous terrain to reach safety, forced to leave behind relatives from whom they were separated.

Militants waging a war of independence against the Pakistani state set off explosions on the railway track in a remote area of Balochistan, forcing the train to a halt and taking more than 450 passengers hostage.

"I can't find the words to describe how we managed to escape. It was terrifying," Muhammad Bilal told AFP.

Bilal had been traveling with his mother on the Jafar Express train when it was caught in the explosive crossfire, leaving at least three dead, according to a railway official.

More than 100 hostages have been freed from the train, which remains held up by rebel forces.

"I heard an explosion followed by gunfire as militants boarded the train," passenger Allahditta told AFP at the train station in Mach, where the waiting area has been transformed into a makeshift hospital to treat the wounded.

"People began hiding under the seats in panic. The militants separated the men from the women. They allowed me and my family to go because I told them I'm a heart patient," the 49-year-old said.