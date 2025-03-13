Putin agrees to US proposal for 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, but says 'terms need to be worked out'

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that he agrees in principle with a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, but the terms need to be worked out, and he emphasized that it should pave the way to lasting peace.

“So the idea itself is correct, and we certainly support it," Putin told a news conference in Moscow. “But there are issues that we need to discuss, and I think that we need to discuss it with our American colleagues and partners.”

He noted that Ukrainian troops are encircled in their last foothold in Russia’s Kursk region, and it’s necessary to determine before a ceasefire whether they will lay down weapons and surrender.

He said he will decide the "next steps" based on his forces' success in kicking Ukrainian troops out of the Kursk border region.

Putin hailed troops who have made rapid gains there in recent days, before saying: "Based on how the situation on the ground develops, we will agree on the next steps in ending the conflict and reaching agreements acceptable to all."